Jones, Leola Roll born April 18, 1914 in Arapaho, Oklahoma to Ralph and Jessie DeWater Roll; died 12:30 am April 22, 2020 at the age of 106. Preceded in death by husband Ransom M. Jones; parents; several brothers and sisters. Survivors: daughter Elena Jones Ingle (Jim Wheeler); grandchildren Cathy Ingle Berlfein (Paul), Debra Ingle Johnson (Eddie), Kevin Ingle (Karen); great-grandchildren Phillip Ingle (Katrina), Sarah Ingle Nolley (Matt), Michael Ingle (Ashley), Jessica Johnson Lietz (Collin), Julia Johnson, Joanna Johnson; great-great-grandchildren Wyatt Nolley, Sawyer Nolley, Parker Ingle, Caelin Miller-Ingle; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lifetime member of the Daughters of the Nile Zohar Temple #65. Retired from the Auditing Department of Sears Roebuck of Wichita. Charities-, Wichita Union Rescue Mission. No funeral services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020