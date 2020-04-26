Leola Roll Jones

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leola Roll Jones.
Notice
Send Flowers

Jones, Leola Roll born April 18, 1914 in Arapaho, Oklahoma to Ralph and Jessie DeWater Roll; died 12:30 am April 22, 2020 at the age of 106. Preceded in death by husband Ransom M. Jones; parents; several brothers and sisters. Survivors: daughter Elena Jones Ingle (Jim Wheeler); grandchildren Cathy Ingle Berlfein (Paul), Debra Ingle Johnson (Eddie), Kevin Ingle (Karen); great-grandchildren Phillip Ingle (Katrina), Sarah Ingle Nolley (Matt), Michael Ingle (Ashley), Jessica Johnson Lietz (Collin), Julia Johnson, Joanna Johnson; great-great-grandchildren Wyatt Nolley, Sawyer Nolley, Parker Ingle, Caelin Miller-Ingle; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Lifetime member of the Daughters of the Nile Zohar Temple #65. Retired from the Auditing Department of Sears Roebuck of Wichita. Charities-, Wichita Union Rescue Mission. No funeral services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.