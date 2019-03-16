McVey, Leola Ruth 89, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her husband, Ray E. McVey; daughter, Linda Kay; parents, Irvin and Lillie (Toben) Hoyle; brothers, Glenn "Bud," Loyd, Roy Hoyle. Survived by her sons, Jerry (Diana) McVey, William (Kelley) McVey, both of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with: , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214; Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 16, 2019