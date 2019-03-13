Patton, Leon A. 93, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 5-7 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Rose Hill Bible Church 1410 N. Main St Rose Hill, KS 67133. Interment Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Manley Cemetery, Nixa, MO. Leon is survived by his daughters, Carolyn (Mike) Sanford of Atlanta KS., Wanda (Jim) Collins of Knoxville, IA., Barbara (Larry) Richardson of Mulvane, KS.; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market Street, Wichita, KS 67202.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019