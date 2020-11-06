1/1
Colwich, Kansas - Leon "Brownie" F. Brown passed away on November 4th, 2020, at his home in Colwich, KS. Leon was born March 16th, 1934, to the late W.W. and Katherine (Breit) Brown in Sitka, KS. He married Lois Bachman on April 30th, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Wichita, KS. Leon and Lois spent 65 wonderful years of marriage together raising their daughter Cindy, traveling and simply enjoying each other's company. Leon worked for Gas Service Co. for 34 years before retiring, then continued to work for Kansas Candy & Tobacco, Inc. filling paper and pencil machines for area schools. Known for his green thumb, Leon spent his spring and summers attending to his garden and yard. He also specialized in being an amazing grandfather, never missing a chance to support or spend time with his 3 granddaughters and great grandson. Leon is preceded in death by his parents, 8 siblings, and son-in-law, Clete Schauf. He is survived by his wife Lois (Bachman); daughter Cindy Schauf; brother Mell (Judy) Brown; granddaughters Liesl (Larry) Doll, Kaitlyn (Chris) Sanders, Hannah Schauf; great-grandson Lawrence Doll and great-granddaughter on the way, Josie Sanders. Rosary will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 9:30 am with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 am, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorial established with Sacred Heart Church Memorial Fund - Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS.


