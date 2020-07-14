1/1
Leon Edward Jelinek
Jelinek, Leon Edward Leon Edward Jelinek, 79, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2020. Funeral: 10:00 A.M., Friday, July 17, 2020 at Haysville United Methodist Church 601 E Grand Ave, Haysville, KS 67060. He was born to Helen and Edward Jelinek on December 14, 1940 in Anthony, KS and grew up in Medford, OK. He graduated from Medford High School in 1959. He then graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1965 where he studied architecture. He became a partner with Calvin, Jones and Jelinek of Wichita where he had his hand in several projects all over Kansas and the surrounding regions. In 1981, he began his employment with Pizza Hut in Wichita and later Dallas, TX until his retirement in 2008. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Viola Jelinek; wife, Barbara Childress Jelinek; and son, Steven Jelinek. He is survived by his children; Sharon Jelinek of Great Bend, Phillip Jelinek of Haysville, and Lisa Jelinek of Tuckerton, New Jersey and by countless family members nationwide. A memorial has been established with Haysville UMC 601 E Grand Ave, Haysville, KS 67060.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 14, 2020.
