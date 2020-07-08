Leon Franz

Franz, Leon John 76, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. Memorial Service will be 2:00pm, Monday, July 13, at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000 W. 21st St., Wichita, KS 67205. He was preceded in death by parents, John and Leona Franz. Survivors include his beloved wife, Sandra Franz; daughters, Jennifer Franz-Naipohn and Gretchen Franz; sister, Donna (Lamoine) Lackey; and grandchildren, Ashley, Avery and Bryce. A memorial has been established with American Heart Association
