McClennon, Leon Melvin Jr. "Squeaky" was born January 20th, 1954 to proud parents Leon McClennon Sr. and Phyllis McDonald. Leon was a very loving and giving person, he loved his mother and was quick to tell her so, but most of all he loved his children and grandchildren and as the saying goes, "would give you the shirt off his back". Squeaky, as most in the area knew him by, served in the U.S Marines and received an early honorable discharge for medical reason, he worked many years for Dold and Safeway Meat Packing Company as Lead. In 2000, Leon gave his life to Christ, in his spare time he read his Bible, he shared with his family that he had read the complete Bible twice. He was was very committed to helping others when time allowed, he volunteered his time as a hospice caregiver, he never missed attending church service, even if it meant being pushed to service in a wheelchair. Leon passed away on Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 at the K.U. Medical Center in Kansas City, Ks after a long battle with lung disease and coming in contact with COVID 19: he was 66 years of age. Leon was preceded in death by his father Leon McClennon Sr., his siblings Wyatt (BooBoo) Parnell, Berry Glover, daughter Lawanda McClennon, son Leon McClennon III. Leon leaves to cherish his wonderful memories: his mother Phyllis McDonald-Tillman, his special friend Shawn McClennon, his children Leonsteen McClennon-Anderson, Sherika McClennon, brother Dimarco Lamar, sisters Lillian McClennon-Baker, Levolia (Tawana) Glover, Regina (Bruce) Glover-White and Yolanda Spann, 9 grandkids, 6 great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well numerous other family and friends. Leon you will truly be missed but never forgotten!



