Taylor, Leon Warden 97, died Monday, August 5th. Warden, a World War II veteran and 32nd degree Mason, ran a successful business, Taylor and Taylor company, for many years. Preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Sooby Taylor. He leaves behind son J. Christopher (Kay) Taylor, son David Bryan Taylor, son Kent (Julie) Taylor, 1 stepson, 2 stepdaughters, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held. Memorials to Harry Hynes Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019