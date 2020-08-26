Snyder, Leona Mae passed away peacefully at age 87 after a brief illness on Sunday, August 22, 2020. Leona was born January 8, 1933 to Harrison and Pauline Morris. She was the second child of six. Leona spent her childhood in Argonia, KS and at the age of 18 she married Loyd Sternberger. They made their home in rural Barber Co., KS. They had one daughter Karen Darlene. After Loyd's passing Leona moved to NW, Oklahoma and resided in Alva and Woodward until she remarried Herman Snyder Jr. The couple made their home in Medicine Lodge and Hardtner KS eventually retiring in Wichita, KS to be closer to family. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, her husband Lloyd, and her husband Herman. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (John) of Wichita; granddaughters, Stacie (Dean) Clarkson of Independence, KS, Sarah (Jamison) Yoder of Garden Plain; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joyce Morris, Veloris Hoy, Arnell Evans; and one brother, Correll Morris; and many nieces and nephews. Leona generously loved and supported her family. She especially enjoyed watching her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and reading and spending time with family. A celebration of life will be 2pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Elwood County Fire Department.