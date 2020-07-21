Sissel, Leona W. age 96, retired checker, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother passed away on Sat. July 18, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 74 years Roy, sons Frank and David, sisters Pauline Crissmon and Judy Winkleman. Survived by daughters Judy Bowman and Beverly (Don) Kleinschmidt, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation with family present 9am-5pm on Tues., July 21st. Graveside Service in the Garden of the Gospels, 9:30am, Wed., July 22, 2020 at Resthaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202.