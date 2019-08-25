Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Andy Anderson. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

Anderson, Leonard "Andy" husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle and great uncle, went to be with his Heavenly Father at the age of 84 years, on Friday, August 23, 2019. Andy will be forever remembered by his wife and best friend Jan, and their precious children, Mike (Janet) Anderson, DeDe (Scot) Pierce, Ronnie Anderson, and Linda (Darrell) Cress; grandchildren, Brandon, Austin, and Colin, children of Mike and Janet; Paige, Brookelyn, and Drew, children of Scot and DeDe; and Dori, Mark, and Aaron, children of Darrell and Linda; great-grandchildren Maddox, Micah, Cole, Gavyn, Elijah, and Ricky; and sister, Jackie (Dan) Duckett; nephew, Brad (Paula) Duckett; niece, Julie (Scott) Mulder and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Sr., and Ruthie Anderson. Andy will also be forever remembered by his extended family and numerous dear, dear friends. Visitation with family will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in the Worship Center foyer, 1415 S. Topeka, Wichita, KS. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, at 10:30 a.m., also at Immanuel Baptist Church in the Worship Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with Immanuel Baptist Church and Gideons International. Share condolences and view extended obituary at



