CHENEY - Lindholm Sr, Leonard E. 92, US Naval Veteran, passedVaway April 10, 2020 in Mulvane, Kansas. Leonard was born May 25, 1927 to Ernest and Nora (Borror) Lindholm. Leonard was a member of the Cheney First United Methodist Church and was involved with the Methodist Men's Group, as well as the Cheney American Legion, Kingman County Farm Bureau, and Kingman County 4-H and Extension. Preceded in death by his parents, and wife of more than 50 years, Lois (Schmidt) Lindholm, son Marc Lindholm and son-in-law Pat Cillessen. Survivors include: son Leonard Lindholm Jr. (Lori), daughters Kathy Cillessen and Cinda (David) Kugler, brothers Chuck (June) and Norman, sisters, Lindy Hurd and Anne (Virgil) Severns. 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to: Cheney First United Methodist Church, 406 W 3rd Ave, Cheney, KS 67025 or Kingman County 4-H and Extension, 125 N. Spruce Kingman, KS 67068. Private family interment, Celebration of life service to be held at a later date. Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 12, 2020