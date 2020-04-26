Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Leo" Erpelding. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

EL DORADO-Erpelding, Leonard "Leo" was born on February 10, 1929 in Emporia, KS; the son of Peter and Rose (Siebenaler) Erpelding. He graduated with the class of 1947 from El Dorado High School and subsequently attended business college in Hutchinson. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oriskany. Leo was united in marriage to Mary Beth Jordan on June 6, 1959. He was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as a lector, altar server, Eucharistic minister and took communion to the homebound every Friday. Leo was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4 th Degree Knight for 53 years. He also served as the KoC financial secretary for 39 years and served on the board of Birthline. When Leo was not at St. John's church, he enjoyed gardening, loved animals and was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 86. He worked at Beech/Raytheon for 38 years as Associate Marketing Manager of Avionics and held a private pilot's license. Leo greatly enjoyed and was humbled to participate in an Honor Flight trip to Washington DC with his grandson in 2014. His greatest joy in life was his family, which includes his wife of 60 years, Mary Beth; son Miles (Jolene) Erpelding of El Dorado; daughter Amy (Rod) Graf of McHenry, IL; grandchildren Jordan Graf, Jared Erpelding, Megan Graf, Ashley Graf, Sarah Erpelding and Alyssa Graf. Leo passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on April 22, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center in Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters (Dorothy Erpelding and Genrose Lowrance) and one brother (Gerald Erpelding). Friends may gather with the family at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado from 5-7pm on Sunday, April 26. We invite you to attend the visitation time, but remind you that a limit of 10 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please feel free to join us in prayer via a link on the Carlson Funeral Home website at 7pm on Sunday, April 26 as we pray the Rosary for Leo. Leo will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Cemetery in a private family service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Leo's name may be directed to the Knights of Columbus #2296 of El Dorado, KS. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Leo at

EL DORADO-Erpelding, Leonard "Leo" was born on February 10, 1929 in Emporia, KS; the son of Peter and Rose (Siebenaler) Erpelding. He graduated with the class of 1947 from El Dorado High School and subsequently attended business college in Hutchinson. He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Oriskany. Leo was united in marriage to Mary Beth Jordan on June 6, 1959. He was a faithful parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, where he served as a lector, altar server, Eucharistic minister and took communion to the homebound every Friday. Leo was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and a 4 th Degree Knight for 53 years. He also served as the KoC financial secretary for 39 years and served on the board of Birthline. When Leo was not at St. John's church, he enjoyed gardening, loved animals and was an avid golfer, achieving a hole-in-one at the age of 86. He worked at Beech/Raytheon for 38 years as Associate Marketing Manager of Avionics and held a private pilot's license. Leo greatly enjoyed and was humbled to participate in an Honor Flight trip to Washington DC with his grandson in 2014. His greatest joy in life was his family, which includes his wife of 60 years, Mary Beth; son Miles (Jolene) Erpelding of El Dorado; daughter Amy (Rod) Graf of McHenry, IL; grandchildren Jordan Graf, Jared Erpelding, Megan Graf, Ashley Graf, Sarah Erpelding and Alyssa Graf. Leo passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on April 22, 2020 at the Catholic Care Center in Wichita. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters (Dorothy Erpelding and Genrose Lowrance) and one brother (Gerald Erpelding). Friends may gather with the family at Carlson Funeral Home in El Dorado from 5-7pm on Sunday, April 26. We invite you to attend the visitation time, but remind you that a limit of 10 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please feel free to join us in prayer via a link on the Carlson Funeral Home website at 7pm on Sunday, April 26 as we pray the Rosary for Leo. Leo will be laid to rest at Walnut Valley Cemetery in a private family service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Leo's name may be directed to the Knights of Columbus #2296 of El Dorado, KS. Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Leo at www.carlsoncolonial.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close