Goldstein, Leonard 99, former President and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Kamen Wiping Materials, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Service will be Sunday, August 25 at 1:00 P.M. at Congregation Emanu-El, 7011 East Central. Survivors: daughters, Andrea Stras of Overland Park, KS and Laurie (Bob) Berman of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, David (Heather) Stras, Daniel (Sarah) Stras and Stacy Berman; great-grandchildren, Brandon Stras and Benjamin Stras; and two daughters from a previous marriage: Suzanne Burton of San Francisco, CA and Kathryn Alexander of San Francisco, CA; grandson, Christopher (Hillary) Burton. Leonard was born in Portland, Oregon on April 15, 1920 to Dorothea and Alex Goldstein. He had two sisters and one brother. He was in the U.S. Navy from October 1940 to October 1945. He was honorably discharged as Chief Petty Officer. After graduating from San Francisco State College in 1951, he started his career in San Francisco working for several retail companies including Debs Department Stores, the U.S. Navy Exchange, GET Discount Department Stores and GEM Discount Stores. Leonard was married to Sylvia Goldstein from 1942 to 1963. Leonard married Ivonne Kamen Goldstein on August 25, 1963. Leonard and Ivonne moved to Wichita in 1973, and he became President and Chairman of Kamen Wiping Materials. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Wichita, a 60-year member of the Albert Pike Masonic Lodge, and Congregation Emanu-El. He helped his beloved wife, Ivonne, a Wichita community volunteer and fundraiser, with many of her charitable endeavors. Ivonne preceded Leonard in death on January 15, 2009. The family is most appreciative for the excellent care he received from long-time family friend, Terry Parks, and also from Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Congregation Emanu-El, 7011 East Central, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Tributes may be sent to the family via

