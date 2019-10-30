ELLINWOOD-Goosen, Leonard 90, passed away in Ellinwood, KS on Oct. 17, 2019. Leonard, Retired Elder of Kansas West Conf., was born Dec. 1, 1928 at Herbert, Saskatchewan, Canada. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, Nov. 1st at United Methodist Church in Ellinwood, KS. Burial will follow at Ninnescah Cemetery, Udall, KS at 3:30 PM. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 31st at Minnis Chapel in Ellinwood, KS from 3-7 PM. Donations are suggested to any church Leonard had served in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526. View full obituary at www.minnischapel.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 30, 2019