Leonard J. Potter

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard J. Potter.

Potter, Leonard J. Age 72, retired Kansas Plating employee, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Memorial graveside service 1 pm Wednesday, April 10, Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence, KS. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Gladys Potter and his brother, Robert Potter. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; sister, Norma Jean Brown (Dennis Cash); step-sons, Michael Pruitt (Mellody), Tony Pruitt (Vickie), Darrel Pruitt (Coni) and Darin Pruitt; step-daughters, Jena Batemon, Penny Ferris (John) and Dee Pruitt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.