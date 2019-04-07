Potter, Leonard J. Age 72, retired Kansas Plating employee, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Memorial graveside service 1 pm Wednesday, April 10, Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence, KS. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Gladys Potter and his brother, Robert Potter. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; sister, Norma Jean Brown (Dennis Cash); step-sons, Michael Pruitt (Mellody), Tony Pruitt (Vickie), Darrel Pruitt (Coni) and Darin Pruitt; step-daughters, Jena Batemon, Penny Ferris (John) and Dee Pruitt; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1356 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019