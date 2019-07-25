Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard L. Sullivan M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Sullivan, Leonard L., M.D. aged 83, passed away at his home in Larksfield Place on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Leonard was born in Hutchinson, Ks., the son of Loda Sullivan and Lela Edmiston and grew up in Lyons, Ks. He attended the University of Kansas where as a student janitor in the campus hospital he met and later married Betty Ann Reichard who worked there as a nurse aide. He graduated with a Medical Degree in 1961 and interned at General Hospital (now Truman Medical Center) in Kansas City, Mo. He completed ROTC during his undergraduate work where he received the honor of Distingushed Military Student. He served in the US Army Medical Corp as Captain at Fort Chaffee, Ar. After a brief General Practice in El Dorado, Ks. he returned to KU Medical Center to specialize in Pediatrics. He enjoyed his Pediatric Practice at the former Wichita Clinic for 33 years and was especially honored to care for Cystic Fibrosis patients. He was Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Clinic for 20 years. He servied in leadership roles in the Pediatric Department of both Wesley and St. Francis Hospitals. He participated in medical missions in Honduras and Nepal. Leonard was an active member of Central Christian Church serving as a teacher, deacon and elder. He loved to sail and joined the Walnut Valley Sailing Club at El Dorado Lake. In later years, he traveled extensively in an Airstrea Moterhome and served actively in the local, regional and International Airstream Club. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Betty; two children, Lynda (Kurt) Schlender of Wichita and Steven (Cynthia) Sullivan of Carol Stream, Il.; grandchildren, Andrea (Brian Sherrill) Schlender, Krista (Kris) Kidwell, Rebekah (Mark) Bailey and Jenny York, all of Wichita, Michael (Luisa) Sullivan of Dublin, Ca., Joshua (Julie) Sullivan of Blanchardville, Wi., Lydia and Ian Sullivan of Carol Stream, Il.; great-grandchildren, Katy, Jonathan, Jackson and Gracelyn Kidwell, Cooper and Luke Bailey, Maci Montes and Annie and Peter Sullivan. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Colleen Guy and great-granddaughter, Charlotte Grace Bailey. A Meet and Greet with the family will be held from 4 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, in the Larksfield Place Auditorium, 7373 E. 29th N. in Wichita, Ks. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Central Christian Church Worship Center. Burial will follow in White Chapel Cemetery, Wichita, Ks. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Ascension Via Christi Health Cystic Fibrosis Fund 707 No. Emporia Wichita, Kansas 67202 or Central Christian Church, 2900 No. Rock Road, Wichita, Kansas 67226.

