Leonard P. Manning
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manning, Leonard P. Jan. 28, 1929-June 02, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home. Born in Des Moines, IA to Leonard M. and Kathrine L. Manning. Preceded in death by daughter, Kathy A. Fox. Survived by his wife of 69 yrs, Mary H. Manning; children, Diane L. (Dale) Creekmoore, Leonard W. (Ellen) Manning, Nancy L. (James) Toben, Karen K. (Lewis) Thompson, Michael H. Manning, Frank M. Manning; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Leonard attended Drake University and served during the Korean conflict with the United States Air Force. Leonard enjoyed performing with the singing group the Funtastics the past 20+ yrs. He was a member of Chapter #691 Knights of Columbus St. Mary's Cathedral. Well known in the women's shoe industry-master of many skills (he could fix anything), he was a family man. Leonard always had a smile, a joke to tell, leaving all in his presence feeling well. Leonard knew no strangers. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Rosary will be at 9:30 with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Central and Broadway. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
JUN
7
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved