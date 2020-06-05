Manning, Leonard P. Jan. 28, 1929-June 02, 2020, passed away peacefully at his home. Born in Des Moines, IA to Leonard M. and Kathrine L. Manning. Preceded in death by daughter, Kathy A. Fox. Survived by his wife of 69 yrs, Mary H. Manning; children, Diane L. (Dale) Creekmoore, Leonard W. (Ellen) Manning, Nancy L. (James) Toben, Karen K. (Lewis) Thompson, Michael H. Manning, Frank M. Manning; 24 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Leonard attended Drake University and served during the Korean conflict with the United States Air Force. Leonard enjoyed performing with the singing group the Funtastics the past 20+ yrs. He was a member of Chapter #691 Knights of Columbus St. Mary's Cathedral. Well known in the women's shoe industry-master of many skills (he could fix anything), he was a family man. Leonard always had a smile, a joke to tell, leaving all in his presence feeling well. Leonard knew no strangers. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-6 p.m. with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Rosary will be at 9:30 with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Central and Broadway. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 5, 2020.