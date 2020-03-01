Hill-Hardy, Leonia born December 25, 1938 Bay Springs, Mississippi, passed away February 25, 2020. Survived by daughters, Veverly Hill-Baskin & Johnnie Shautel (Lew Shorty) Hill; step-daughter, Dorothy Bowman; sons, Jeffery (Emma) Hill, DeMarco (Jouay) Hill, Jesse (Cherrie) Hill, Anthony Hill and Marvell (Kisha) Hill. Wake Service: 6 p.m., Fri., Mar. 6, Jackson Mortuary Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11a.m., Sat., Mar.7, Temple COGIC www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020