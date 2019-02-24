Fowler, Leora "Jean" (Hunt) Born August 9, 1930, passed away on February 17, 2019. Retired nurse aide from St. Francis Hospital. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Ed; daughter, Kathy (Howard) Salts of Emporia, KS; sons, Ed (Janet) and Wyatt; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Carpenter Place, 1501 North Meridian, 67203. Services pending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019