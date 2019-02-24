Leora "Jean" (Hunt) Fowler

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leora "Jean" (Hunt) Fowler.

Fowler, Leora "Jean" (Hunt) Born August 9, 1930, passed away on February 17, 2019. Retired nurse aide from St. Francis Hospital. Survived by her husband of 70 years, Ed; daughter, Kathy (Howard) Salts of Emporia, KS; sons, Ed (Janet) and Wyatt; 2 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with Carpenter Place, 1501 North Meridian, 67203. Services pending.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.