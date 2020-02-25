Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leota Ann (Clark) Gustin. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Gustin, Leota Ann (Clark) 84, homemaker and community volunteer died Saturday, February 22nd at Catholic Care Center. Leota was born July 16, 1935, in Carthage, MO. She spent most of her childhood in Ft. Scott, Kansas. She graduated from Ft. Scott High School in 1953. She married William Gustin on June 25, 1953 in Berryville, Arkansas. They first met on a blind date. Leota was employed by Boeing as a secretary until 1963 when she left to become a full-time homemaker. She spent many years volunteering as a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, giving her time and energy volunteering at her church. She spent numerous years volunteering at Old Cowtown Museum, where she loved being able to play the historic organ in the church during special events. Leota was an accomplished musician and enjoyed reading history and learning about ancient civilizations. She was preceded in death by her baby daughter, Rose and her beloved "furry" children, Joseppi, Minerva, Sam, Prudence, Archie, Barney and numerous backyard friends. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, William; son, Scott (Shelley) Gustin of Bothell, WA; daughter, Lisa of Wichita; granddaughter, Erin (Ben) Grose of Bonney Lake, WA; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan and Ashlyn Grose. Visitation 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday with family present; funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th Street, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Street, Wichita, KS 67219.



