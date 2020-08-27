1/1
Leota Fae "Lee" Lowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leota's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowery, Leota Fae "Lee" Age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on August 25, 2020. She was born January 15, 1932 in Harper County, Kansas to Jacob and Daisy Pierce. Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Lowery; daughter, Jackie Earls; and sisters, Helen Long and Kay Myers. She is survived by her twin sister, Leola of Wichita; sister, Shirley Burt of Salina; brother, Carl Pierce of Ponca City; her children, Karen (Mike) Boardman of Wellington, Vicki Hill, Rocky Lowery and Ricky Lowery, all of Clearwater; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Lee was an amazing sassy woman and will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating Lee's life 1:00PM, Friday, August 28, with viewing 1 hour prior, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved