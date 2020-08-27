Lowery, Leota Fae "Lee" Age 88, passed away peacefully in her home on August 25, 2020. She was born January 15, 1932 in Harper County, Kansas to Jacob and Daisy Pierce. Lee was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd Lowery; daughter, Jackie Earls; and sisters, Helen Long and Kay Myers. She is survived by her twin sister, Leola of Wichita; sister, Shirley Burt of Salina; brother, Carl Pierce of Ponca City; her children, Karen (Mike) Boardman of Wellington, Vicki Hill, Rocky Lowery and Ricky Lowery, all of Clearwater; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Lee was an amazing sassy woman and will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating Lee's life 1:00PM, Friday, August 28, with viewing 1 hour prior, at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.