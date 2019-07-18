Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeRoy Anton Blasi. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain 911 Biermann Garden Plain , KS 67050 (316)-535-2211 Rosary 7:30 PM St. Joseph Catholic Church Ost , KS View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Ost , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Blasi, LeRoy Anton was born to Urban and Mildred Blasi of St. Joe, Kansas on September 25th, 1935 and entered into Eternal Life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Leroy completed his Bachelor's Degree in History at St. Benedictine in Atchison, Kansas in 1957 and then went on to receive a Masters of Science of Education from Emporia State in 1965. He served as a teacher of Social Studies and English for 41 years, some of which he spent as a principal. He also served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army Intelligence. LeRoy married the love of his life Helen Gertrude Strunk on July 23, 1966 and the two have been loving partners for 53 years. Together they brought 6 sons and 1 daughter into the world - Mike of Colwich, KS, Dave (Sue) of Wichita, KS, Daryl (Mary) of Chicago, KS, Rick (Tamara) of Overland Park, KS, Joe (Emily ) of Goddard, KS, Diane (Rick) of Mt Hope, KS, and Gary (Carrie) of Olathe, KS. In turn his children gave him 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren to love and cherish. LeRoy will be remembered by all who knew him as a dedicated teacher and hardworking coach. He spent his life teaching his students about the world and inspiring them to become their best selves. He loved dancing, farming, high school and college sports, cutting wood, mowing grass, Swisher Sweets, Red Beers, playing cards, and enjoying the crazy antics of his family. His quiet strength and calm will be missed. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul. LeRoy is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as his sisters, Edith Orth and Mary Beth Winter, and brothers, Quintin, Dan, Ron, Joel, and Mark, in addition to numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Rosary Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ost, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain

Blasi, LeRoy Anton was born to Urban and Mildred Blasi of St. Joe, Kansas on September 25th, 1935 and entered into Eternal Life on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 83. Leroy completed his Bachelor's Degree in History at St. Benedictine in Atchison, Kansas in 1957 and then went on to receive a Masters of Science of Education from Emporia State in 1965. He served as a teacher of Social Studies and English for 41 years, some of which he spent as a principal. He also served his country for 2 years in the U.S. Army Intelligence. LeRoy married the love of his life Helen Gertrude Strunk on July 23, 1966 and the two have been loving partners for 53 years. Together they brought 6 sons and 1 daughter into the world - Mike of Colwich, KS, Dave (Sue) of Wichita, KS, Daryl (Mary) of Chicago, KS, Rick (Tamara) of Overland Park, KS, Joe (Emily ) of Goddard, KS, Diane (Rick) of Mt Hope, KS, and Gary (Carrie) of Olathe, KS. In turn his children gave him 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren to love and cherish. LeRoy will be remembered by all who knew him as a dedicated teacher and hardworking coach. He spent his life teaching his students about the world and inspiring them to become their best selves. He loved dancing, farming, high school and college sports, cutting wood, mowing grass, Swisher Sweets, Red Beers, playing cards, and enjoying the crazy antics of his family. His quiet strength and calm will be missed. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Paul. LeRoy is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as well as his sisters, Edith Orth and Mary Beth Winter, and brothers, Quintin, Dan, Ron, Joel, and Mark, in addition to numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Rosary Service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 7:30 pm and Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ost, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close