Breese, LeRoy Clarence 88, loving husband, father and grandfather, went to get his silver wings on June 10, 2019. He was born in Leonardville, Kansas on February 2, 1931. He was happily married for 31 years to Kathryn Donald until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; sons, Michal, Benjamin, Kevin, Shawn, and Adam; daughters, Danna, Mashell, and Linda; he also leaves behind 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and May (Sickle) Breese; infant son, LeRoy Clarence; brother, Wayne; sister, Bonnie Hird; and infant great-granddaughter, Kylie Sage-Robertson. Visitation will be held 6-8pm, Thursday, June 13, 2019 with Funeral service 3:00pm, Friday, June 14, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019