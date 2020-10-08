1/1
LeRoy Metzen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LeRoy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LeRoy Metzen
November 7, 1935 - August 5, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - LeRoy J. Metzen 84, of Garden Plain, Ks., retired farmer and truck driver, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. LeRoy was born Nov. 7, 1935 In Goddard, Ks., the son of William and Agnes (Cordell) Metzen. On Nov. 7, 1964 he married Dianne Wolke. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters: Christy (Kurt) May, Roxane (Michele) Metzen; brothers, Donald and Billy; sisters, Rita Scheer and Sister Ann Metzen; 3 grandchildren, Adam (Amber) May, Elizabeth May, Zachary May; great-grandchildren, Ellison May and Elliott May. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerome and sister, Dorothy Albers. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from noon to 7 pm with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Anthony Catholic Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Ks. Memorials are to the Clonmel/Schulte Knight of Columbus Council #3114 or to the LeRoy Metzen Fund, C/O Renwick Education Foundation. Wulf-Ast Mortuary


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS 67050
(316) 535-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved