LeRoy Metzen

November 7, 1935 - August 5, 2020

Garden Plain, Kansas - LeRoy J. Metzen 84, of Garden Plain, Ks., retired farmer and truck driver, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. LeRoy was born Nov. 7, 1935 In Goddard, Ks., the son of William and Agnes (Cordell) Metzen. On Nov. 7, 1964 he married Dianne Wolke. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughters: Christy (Kurt) May, Roxane (Michele) Metzen; brothers, Donald and Billy; sisters, Rita Scheer and Sister Ann Metzen; 3 grandchildren, Adam (Amber) May, Elizabeth May, Zachary May; great-grandchildren, Ellison May and Elliott May. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerome and sister, Dorothy Albers. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from noon to 7 pm with family present from 5 - 7 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m., both at St. Anthony Catholic Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Ks. Memorials are to the Clonmel/Schulte Knight of Columbus Council #3114 or to the LeRoy Metzen Fund, C/O Renwick Education Foundation. Wulf-Ast Mortuary





