Hostetler, Les 88, retired Sedgwick County Zoning Inspector and co-owner of Insurors, Inc., died May 15, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, May 20, at Presbyterian Manor. Les is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Hostetler; son, Michael Hostetler (Sharon Sikes) and grandson, Benjamin Hostetler. Les, a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason, Albert Pike Lodge, was a Past Potentate of Midian Shrine Temple. As an independent insurance agent, Les was a past State National Director of the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Kansas. Les and Wanda loved to travel, dance, and celebrate with their many close friends and family of fellow Shriners. Memorials have been established with Presbyterian Manor and Plane of Mercy. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019