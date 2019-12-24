DERBY-Chance, Leska E. age 97, was born June 25, 1922, and died Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was the eldest daughter of Carl L. and Helen M. (Rinkel) Cox, she had three brothers and six sisters. She was preceded in death by her son, Carl R. and husband, Larry (Lawrence) R. Chance. She is survived by brother Jesse Cox; sisters, Barbara (Cox) Stoffel, Greta (Cox) Coslow; sons, P. David and J. Lynn (Linda J.); three grandchildren, Carmen, Michelle, Craig as well as 9 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Her dream was to be a nurse. After raising her sons, she went back to school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Booth Memorial Hospital until she retired. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, December 26, with family greeting friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 10 am Friday, December 27, both at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Road, Derby. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army, 1739 Elpyco St., Wichita, Kansas 67218. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 24, 2019