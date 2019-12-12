Plunk, Leslie Anne Lucas 82, passed away on December 8, 2019, at home in Wichita, Kansas. Leslie graduated from Panhandle State, Goodwell, OK (BA Elementary Education) and taught fifth and sixth grades in Liberal, KS and Turpin, OK. Upon graduation from Fort Hays State University, Leslie served as Principal of Park County School District RE-2 in Fairplay, CO and Benton Elementary K-8 in Benton, KS. She was united in marriage to Rondal W. Plunk on March 4, 1955 in Liberal, Kansas. Leslie was a master quilter and made numerous quilts for friends and family. She was a member of Andover United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, served on the Finance Committee and was an active member of the quilting group. Leslie was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie H. Lucas and Erma J. Goosen Lucas. Survivors include husband, Rondal W. Plunk, Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Cindy Dodson (Blake), Wichita, Kansas; and sons, Michael, Wichita, Kansas, and Kelly (Susan), Ridgeway VA; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Dixie Hilliard, Lenexa, KS, Betty L. Lucas, Williamsburg, VA, William R. Lucas (Debby), Gardner, KS, Larry L. Lucas (Kathy), Hartfield, VA. A memorial service celebrating Leslie's life will be held on December 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., Andover United Methodist Church, 1429 N Andover Rd, Andover KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Phoenix Home Care & Hospice, 3450 N Rock Rd Building 200, 213, Wichita, KS 67226. Condolences may be left at www.robertsbrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 12, 2019