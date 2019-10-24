Mayeux, Leslie Denise 64, retired Kansas Air National Guard Master Sergeant, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Preceded in death by her father, Lester Blackburn. Survivors: daughter, Lisa (Joe) Hemmelgarn; son, David (Laura) Mayeux; mother, Esther Blackburn; sister, Ellen (Randal) Blackburn-Lappin; brothers, Steven E. Blackburn, Michael D. (Lynne) Cassella-Blackburn, Mitchell J. (Virginie) Blackburn; grandchildren, Lauren Smith, Jackson Hemmelgarn and Kate Hemmelgarn. Memorial established with , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 24, 2019