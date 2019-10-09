ANDOVER-Parrish, Leslie Fay of Andover, passed away on October 6, 2019 at the age of 31. Our beautiful gift from God was born on February 7, 1988 to Frank and Sheila Parrish in Wichita, KS. She and her longtime boyfriend, Joshua Stiles have two beautiful children, Addyson Reese, 10 and Wyatt Lane, 9. She was heavily involved in her children's lives with sports and many other activities. Leslie was the life of the party and could fill the room with her smile. She is loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Leslie is survived by her parents, Frank and Sheila Parrish, her brother and sister-in-law Josh and Megan Parrish, her sister and brother-in-law Mandy and Matt Lipscomb, and her sister and brother-in-law Angie and Billy Anziana, her grandpa Calvin Justice, many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandmas Hazel Frazier and Kathrine Justice, her grandpa Harold Osterloh, and her brother-in-law Daniel Fisher. Service October 25th, at 2p.m. at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 19551 SW Butler Road.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019