BEAUMONT-Hansen, Lester E. 93, of Beaumont, KS passed from this life on Thurs, March 7, 2019. Funeral services will be on Fri, March 15th at 1:00 p.m. at Leon United Methodist Church in Leon. Interment will follow at the Leon Cemetery. The family wishes in lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions be made out to the Leon United Methodist Church or Harry Hynes Hospice, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019