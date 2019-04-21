Purdy, Lester Eugene age 96, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019. Lester was born May 27, 1922 in Lockwood, MO. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He retired from Cessna after 17 years. Lester is preceded in death by his parents, Arch and Daisy Purdy; brother, Melvin Purdy; sisters, Pearl Elson, Dorothy Purdy, and Elsie Purdy; wives, Nellie Purdy, Bettie Purdy, and Katherine Larson; stepson, David Brown; stepdaughter, Joan Lough. He is survived by former wife, Jewell Clark; daughters, Beverly Purdy (Ed), Crystal Brown, and Shelly (Kevin) Burke; stepsons, John (Sharon) Larson and Rick (Sharon) Larson; stepdaughter, Mary Jeanine; nephew, Gary Purdy; and many grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00pm with a visitation 1-hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2019