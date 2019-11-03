Stockwell, Henry Lester 79, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Wichita. Visitation prior to service at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Kechi Cemetery Kechi, KS. Henry was born in Wichita, KS on December 12, 1939, to the late Gladys G. (Harvey) and Henry Duane Stockwell. He served in the Army National Guard and was also the head baker at St. Francis for many years. On February 27, 2013, Henry was preceded in death by his wife Kay Stockwell; He was also preceded in death by his sister, Kay Stockwell. He is survived by his brother Harry Stockwell and wife Lorraine of Augusta, KS; nephews, Nathan and Henry Stockwell; niece, Heather Stockwell; step mother, Florence Stockwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WSU Foundation 1845 N. Fairmont, Campus Box 2 Wichita, KS 67260-0002 or Fusion Senior Care, 512 North Bebe Street Wichita, Kansas 67212
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2019