Lester Thomas Shotwell

Shotwell, Lester Thomas August, 26, 1948 ~ October 17, 2019. Lester Junior Coffman was born August 26, 1948 to Lester Coffman and Olive Mae Hemphill-Banks in Fowler, Kansas. At the age of about 8 years, he was adopted by Glen T. and Lela "Maureen" Clark-Shotwell. Lester went to schools in Douglas and Wichita, KS as well as college at Butler County Junior College. He had a variety of jobs, one being with the Post Office and his favorite being "flipping houses" with Shotwell Properties. About 20 years ago, Lester lost both kidneys due to Poly-Cystic Kidney Disease, inherited from his birth mother. From that time on, he was on dialysis at least 3 times a week. In spite of this, Lester remained positive and was a friend to all. He never knew a stranger and called many - friends. About July of 2010, Lester found the First Metropolitan Community Church and since has been a faithful member. He is survived by at least 6 biological siblings; 2 brothers, Steven and Michael Shotwell; and cousins, Carol and the late David Meyer, Jennifer and Loretta Meyer-Bell, and Sherrill and Dave Tokic; as well as his church family and many friends. A Memorial service will be held at Table of Hope - First MCC in Wichita on November 2 at 10:30 a.m., with a silent auction and meal to follow.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
