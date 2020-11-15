Letha Bishop
May 10, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Letha Bishop, age 91, homemaker, of Andover, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 No visitation. Graveside service 2 pm Wednesday, November 18, Belle Plaine Cemetery. Letha is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; parents, Joseph and Maudie Evans; brothers Henry and Elvis Evans; sisters, Mildred Peak and Joyce Ford; grandson, Joshua Anglea. Survivors include her sons, Harold S Bishop (Dawn), of Catoosa, OK, and Kenneth L. Bishop (Susan), of Haysville; grandchildren, Jennifer Bishop Mueller (Scott), of Sapulpa, OK and Aaron Anglea, of Tulsa, OK; great-grandchildren, Cody and Faith Anglea and Taylor Kern. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Alzheimer's Association
, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214.