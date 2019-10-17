Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Letus "Lee" Dodd. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MISSION, TX-Dodd, Letus "Lee" Lee was born Sept. 29, 1932 in Landis, Arkansas to Lester and Carrie Dodd. He attended high school in Mountain View, AR and attended two years at what was then Arkansas Teachers College in Conway, AR. He and Sue were married Jan. 1, 1966 in Wichita, KS. In the fifties he had a three member singing group that sang the southern gospel songs. They also did radio and television at that time. He went to work at Beech in 1951 and retired in 1992 at the age of 60. In 1994 he was sent to England as a contractor. He worked in Wichita all of 1995 and 1996. Lee tuned pianos, square danced, was President of the local and national Hudson club, and ran a Miss Kansas preliminary pageant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; brother, Davis; sons, John and James; grandsons, Randall and Colby; and nephews, Rick and Danny. Funeral service were held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church in McAllen, TX.

MISSION, TX-Dodd, Letus "Lee" Lee was born Sept. 29, 1932 in Landis, Arkansas to Lester and Carrie Dodd. He attended high school in Mountain View, AR and attended two years at what was then Arkansas Teachers College in Conway, AR. He and Sue were married Jan. 1, 1966 in Wichita, KS. In the fifties he had a three member singing group that sang the southern gospel songs. They also did radio and television at that time. He went to work at Beech in 1951 and retired in 1992 at the age of 60. In 1994 he was sent to England as a contractor. He worked in Wichita all of 1995 and 1996. Lee tuned pianos, square danced, was President of the local and national Hudson club, and ran a Miss Kansas preliminary pageant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; brother, Davis; sons, John and James; grandsons, Randall and Colby; and nephews, Rick and Danny. Funeral service were held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church in McAllen, TX. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close