Letus "Lee" Dodd (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX
78501
(956)-686-0234
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Maranatha Baptist Church
1800 N. Ware Rd.
Burial
Following Services
Roselawn Cemetery
1201 S. Main St
McAllen, TX
MISSION, TX-Dodd, Letus "Lee" Lee was born Sept. 29, 1932 in Landis, Arkansas to Lester and Carrie Dodd. He attended high school in Mountain View, AR and attended two years at what was then Arkansas Teachers College in Conway, AR. He and Sue were married Jan. 1, 1966 in Wichita, KS. In the fifties he had a three member singing group that sang the southern gospel songs. They also did radio and television at that time. He went to work at Beech in 1951 and retired in 1992 at the age of 60. In 1994 he was sent to England as a contractor. He worked in Wichita all of 1995 and 1996. Lee tuned pianos, square danced, was President of the local and national Hudson club, and ran a Miss Kansas preliminary pageant. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue; brother, Davis; sons, John and James; grandsons, Randall and Colby; and nephews, Rick and Danny. Funeral service were held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Maranatha Baptist Church in McAllen, TX.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 17, 2019
