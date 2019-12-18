Haney, Lewis P. 84, Small Engine Mechanic, passed away on December 14, 2019. Born in Larned, Kansas on May 28, 1935 to Paul M. and Vada M. (Johnson) Haney. Preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Darlene Haney. Survived by his children: Jon (Susan) Haney, Kris Ann (Michael) Smith, both of Wichita; sister, Pauline of Kansas. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019; Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, both at First Mennonite Brethren Church, 8000W 21st Street, Wichita 67205. Memorials to the Church or to Kansas Honor Flight.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 18, 2019