Lila June Seamster

Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Seamster, Lila June 92, beloved matriarch, went to Heaven to join her cherished husband, Junior and son, Gary. May 14, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by children, Leroy Seamster, Joyce (Gary) Starrett, and Jim (Debbi) Seamster; 9 grandchildren; 9 great; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Lionel, Lowell, and Lyle Noblitt, numerous nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends, Jetta and Ray Stinson. Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sun., May 21, 2019, and her Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Mon., May 22, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 16, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 722-2100
