Seamster, Lila June 92, beloved matriarch, went to Heaven to join her cherished husband, Junior and son, Gary. May 14, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother, and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by children, Leroy Seamster, Joyce (Gary) Starrett, and Jim (Debbi) Seamster; 9 grandchildren; 9 great; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Lionel, Lowell, and Lyle Noblitt, numerous nieces, nephews; and lifelong friends, Jetta and Ray Stinson. Her visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sun. May 19, 2019, and her Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Mon. May 20, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019
