1/
Lila Smith
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila Smith
November 19, 1933 - November 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Haysville - Smith, Lila Ruth, 86, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. She retired from the tool crib office at Boeing after 26 years of service. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valgene Smith; three brothers, Wesley Hickman, Lesley Hickman, and Wayne Hickman. Lila is survived by her three children, Valerie Neal (Rick), Valance Smith, and Venita Thompson (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 236 Topeka St, Wichita, KS 67202.
www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved