Lila Smith
November 19, 1933 - November 15, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Haysville - Smith, Lila Ruth, 86, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. She retired from the tool crib office at Boeing after 26 years of service. Graveside Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Wichita Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valgene Smith; three brothers, Wesley Hickman, Lesley Hickman, and Wayne Hickman. Lila is survived by her three children, Valerie Neal (Rick), Valance Smith, and Venita Thompson (Jeff); 8 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
