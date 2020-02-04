Lillian A. Urquhart-Childers-Allen

Urquhart-Childers-Allen, Lillian A. went to be with the Lord on Jan. 26, 2020. Visitation will be 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside Service will be 1:00 pm at Forest Park Cemetery, Anthony. Lillian is survived by 2 sons: Ron and wife Karla and Rick Childers; three grandchildren: Kourtney, Austin, and Ashlynne Childers; and two great grandchildren, Kyla and Kinsley. Memorials have been established with Susan G. Komen For the Cure or the Kansas Masonic Home. Rest in peace mom!
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020
