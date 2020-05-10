Yancey, Lillian Lorraine Age 86, passed away May 5, 2020, born May 2, 1934 to Garland Lee and Agnes Lillian Kane in Wichita, KS. Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. Lillian enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, eating her cookies with coffee, and had a love for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Landers, Barbara Smith, Rosie Osterman, and Linda Gouvion; and brothers, Garland "Cowboy" Kane, Franklin Kane, and Lloyd "Tukey" Kane. Lillian is survived by her sister, Kathy Wilson; brother, Michael Kane; daughters, Brenda Sowers and Pamela (Bill) Watkins; 4 grandchildren, Christie (Lloyd) Newman, Sara (David) Dotson, Matthew "Mr. Matt" (Sabrina) Watkins, and Jennifer (Brian) Rohmeyer; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-granddaughters. A Come & Go viewing will be available from 9AM-12PM, Monday, May 11th, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a Private Family Service held for Lillian.