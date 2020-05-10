Lillian Lorraine Yancey
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yancey, Lillian Lorraine Age 86, passed away May 5, 2020, born May 2, 1934 to Garland Lee and Agnes Lillian Kane in Wichita, KS. Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend that will be dearly missed. Lillian enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, eating her cookies with coffee, and had a love for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Betty Landers, Barbara Smith, Rosie Osterman, and Linda Gouvion; and brothers, Garland "Cowboy" Kane, Franklin Kane, and Lloyd "Tukey" Kane. Lillian is survived by her sister, Kathy Wilson; brother, Michael Kane; daughters, Brenda Sowers and Pamela (Bill) Watkins; 4 grandchildren, Christie (Lloyd) Newman, Sara (David) Dotson, Matthew "Mr. Matt" (Sabrina) Watkins, and Jennifer (Brian) Rohmeyer; 12 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-granddaughters. A Come & Go viewing will be available from 9AM-12PM, Monday, May 11th, at Resthaven Mortuary. There will be a Private Family Service held for Lillian.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
9:00 - 12:00 AM
Resthaven Mortuary
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
3167222100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved