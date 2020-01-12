Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian M. Riley Wilson Pelton Nelson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Nelson, Lillian M. Riley Wilson Pelton 101, passed into the next life on January 4, 2020. During her sojourn in this life, she saw Charles Lindbergh fly across the Atlantic and Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. She was born on June 25, 1918, on a Kansas farm, went to school on a horse-drawn wagon, survived the Dust Bowl and Great Depression, and came to Wichita to build airplanes for WWII. While raising her family as a single parent, she attended business college at night and qualified for the US Civil Service, from which she retired four decades later. Lillian had traveled to most of the fifty states and to two dozen countries on four continents. She applied her WSU education courses by teaching summer school in Mexico. She was known as an expert seamstress and quilter. Lillian was preceded to the other side of eternity by her husbands: Robert Wilson, Orville Pelton, and Melvin Nelson. She is survived by her brother, Les Riley; her sons, Robert (Margaret), David (Sharon), and Larry (Marie) Wilson; and leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren. Burial has taken place in Atlanta Cemetery in Kansas beside her parents, Leslie and Faye Riley. Lillian's family appreciates the compassionate care by Life Care Center of Andover and Serenity Hospice Care. Lillian rests in the Atlanta, KS Cemetery beside her parents, Leslie and Faye Riley.

