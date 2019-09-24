Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian "Mama Carol" Schultz. View Sign Service Information Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home 100 E Kansas Ave Arkansas City , KS 67005 (620)-442-3210 Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Miller Farm 525 West Silknitter Rose Hill , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Schultz, Lillian "Mama Carol" went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21st 2019 and her family invite all who would like to attend to a Celebration of a life well lived at Miller Farm, 525 West Silknitter, Rose Hill, Kansas 67133 at 4:30pm Saturday, September 28th 2019. We will be combining some of Carol's favorite things and having a pot luck in the garden and invite all to bring a dish and share a story or memory of our beloved Mama Carol. Carol was born on May 15th, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas to Benjamin and Margaret Schultz. She was the 5th of 9 children and once she arrived the Schultz family and the world were never the same. Carol was born with the heart of a hippie and the soul of a gypsy. She was never happier than when she was out in nature, gardening with Papa Mel or exploring this great country with her family. Carol gave birth to 4 children, but was Mama Carol and Grandma Carol to everyone that knew her. She always believed and raised her children to believe that family wasn't just those born with the same bloodline, but anyone that God brought into our lives to share a moment or lifetime with us. She was quick with a smile and hug for anyone she seen and had an infectiously happy personality that made it impossible to not be joyous right along with her. She showed kindness, compassion and love to everyone she met. Whether she was singing and dancing in the kitchen or sending smoke signals in hospital waiting rooms you never knew what was coming next, but you always knew life would be interesting when she was around. She lived her life on her own terms and made the most of every moment. She was the definition of strength, beauty and grace and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at

Schultz, Lillian "Mama Carol" went to be with the Lord on Sept. 21st 2019 and her family invite all who would like to attend to a Celebration of a life well lived at Miller Farm, 525 West Silknitter, Rose Hill, Kansas 67133 at 4:30pm Saturday, September 28th 2019. We will be combining some of Carol's favorite things and having a pot luck in the garden and invite all to bring a dish and share a story or memory of our beloved Mama Carol. Carol was born on May 15th, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas to Benjamin and Margaret Schultz. She was the 5th of 9 children and once she arrived the Schultz family and the world were never the same. Carol was born with the heart of a hippie and the soul of a gypsy. She was never happier than when she was out in nature, gardening with Papa Mel or exploring this great country with her family. Carol gave birth to 4 children, but was Mama Carol and Grandma Carol to everyone that knew her. She always believed and raised her children to believe that family wasn't just those born with the same bloodline, but anyone that God brought into our lives to share a moment or lifetime with us. She was quick with a smile and hug for anyone she seen and had an infectiously happy personality that made it impossible to not be joyous right along with her. She showed kindness, compassion and love to everyone she met. Whether she was singing and dancing in the kitchen or sending smoke signals in hospital waiting rooms you never knew what was coming next, but you always knew life would be interesting when she was around. She lived her life on her own terms and made the most of every moment. She was the definition of strength, beauty and grace and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close