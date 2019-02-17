Tolley, Linda Ann Sweet Sister, Daughter, Aunt & Friend, Linda Tolley passed away on February 12, 2019. Linda was born on August 3, 1948 to Max & Evelynn Tolley, the third child of seven in the family. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert Douglas Tolley and Philip Steven Tolley. Survivors include brother, Jim Tolley and wife Alana Monico, Oregon; brother, Dan (Kim) Tolley; sisters, Mary Kathleen (Manuel) Mendoza, Teresa (Mel) Greenman all of Wichita; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 21, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Friday, February 22, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. A memorial has been established with KETCH, 1006 E. Waterman, Wichita, KS 67211. Please add Linda Tolley and Osage Program in memo line, if writing a check. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 17, 2019