Linda Beth Kostner
WELLINGTON-Kostner, Linda Beth age 68, passed away Aug. 27, 2020 in Clearwater, KS. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00-7:00 p.m., Sept. 1, 2020 with family present 5:00-7:00 p.m. Graveside Services begin at 3:00 p.m., Wed., Sept. 2, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, Kingman, KS. Social distancing and face masks will be requested. A memorial fund has been established with Serenity Hospice and can be left at the funeral home. Linda loved being a social worker/teacher and was a wonderful mother and grandmother that will be missed by all that knew her. Share a memory, leave condolences or view a full obituary at cornejodayfuneralhome.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2020.
