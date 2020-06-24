Brundige, Linda (Jones) Age 55, passed away June 22, 2020, born November 12, 1964 to James and Helen Jones. Linda was a manager of purchasing at Cessna Aircraft. She is survived by her husband, Raymond "Ray" Brundige; son, Mitchell Hewitt, Blake Hewitt and Christopher Brundige; daughter, Ashly Brundige; brother, Bob Jones; and grandchildren, Isabelle Stucky, Ricky Ray Brundige and Henry Hewitt. Memorials can be made to, American Cancer Society. Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00AM, Friday, June 26, 2020, at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 24, 2020.