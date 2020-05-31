Perryman, Linda C. Age 70, passed away May 24, 2020. Linda was a graduate of Southeast High School and Wichita State University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Roberta Glover, and husband, Gerald Roy Perryman. Linda is survived by son, Clayton Marshall Perryman, and brother, Gerold Franklin Glover. A private family graveside will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to VFW Post #7253, 101 S. Baltimore Ave., Derby, KS 67037.