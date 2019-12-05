Holmes, Linda Diane 69, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Linda is survived by her husband, Paul Holmes; children, Jay L. Holmes (Shanna), Brad A. Holmes (Terry), and Tammy J. Brewer (BJ); sisters, Karen Minnick (Kenny), Janet Smith (Les), and Stephanie Brake (Joe); eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with one on the way. Visitation with family present will be from 5:30-7:30 pm, Thursday, Dec. 5, at Immanuel Baptist Church Epicenter, and Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Friday, Dec. 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church Worship Center, both at 1415 S. Topeka. Memorials to: Immanuel Baptist Church Awanas Program. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019